Palm Casino Resort reopens to public fanfare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ushering in a new era for the Palms Casino Resort. The property reopened under new ownership Wednesday after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

The doors are open bidding a welcome return to the Palms Casino. Some out-of-town visitors were in awe.

“Oh my god, it’s so cool. Like, I’ve never been here.

Others were pleased with the reopening and the ambiance.

“It’s engaging. It’s full of energy. Those are my first impressions,” Crystal Robinson-Wesley, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

It’s been a work in progress for more than two years. The property was originally opened by the Maloof family in 2001. Stations Casino eventually took it over. And last year, Station sold the Palms to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million. The new owners hope to carry on the traditionally and image as a very upscale casino for locals.

“It’s really touching and really emotional for us to finally open our doors,” Raul Daniels with the Palms Casino Resort, said.

Now it becomes the first casino property in Las Vegas to be fully owned by a Native American tribe and it’s bringing 1,400 jobs with half of them being former employees. The tribe is hoping it can compete with offerings on the strip.

“We have some of the best venues in town, so yes, we can definitely compete with the Strip,” Daniels said.

Visitors say so far, the return of the palms is definitely worth a return trip.

“100% absolutely. No doubt. I would come back again,” Robinson-Wesley said.