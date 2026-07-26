LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One year after a devastating fire tore through the University Gardens strip mall near the University Nevada Las Vegas, the scars left behind are still visible — but for some business owners, the tragedy also became the start of a new chapter.

WATCH | One year after massive fire, TasteBudz Creole Kitchen rebuilds and expands

One year after massive fire, TasteBudz Creole Kitchen rebuilds and expands

The fire destroyed several businesses near Maryland Parkway and University Drive, including one of the two locations of TasteBudz Creole Kitchen.

Archive video from that morning showed a massive plume of smoke rising over the Las Vegas valley as firefighters battled the flames for hours.

WATCH | A time lapse from traffic camera video captures the scale of the blaze

[TRAFFIC CAM] Smoke and flames spouting from Las Vegas shopping center

For TasteBudz founders Marsean and Latricsha Nelson, the anniversary brings back painful memories.

“The fire happened a year ago today, it was heart wrenching and devastating,” Marsean Nelson said.

The couple founded TasteBudz Creole Kitchen five years ago and said they never imagined a fire would threaten the business they worked so hard to build.

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“I don’t want to think about it because it always makes me get teary eyed,” Latricsha Nelson said.

Despite losing one of their locations in the blaze, the Nelsons say the experience pushed them to focus even harder on rebuilding and expanding their business.

“We didn’t know that the fire would make us uber focused on the expansion and to bounce back,” Marsean said. “It’s almost like when you lose something, you come back so much harder and you appreciate everything so much more.”

WATCH | TasteBudz staff and fans react to the restaurant's loss

Businesses reduced to rubble from Friday morning fire

Since the fire, TasteBudz has opened three new locations and is now expanding into Chicago, Texas and Arizona.

Latricsha Nelson said one of her biggest priorities after the fire was making sure employees were taken care of.

“I was just thankful that I was able to place all my employees somewhere and we all together still, and everybody is moving forward,” she said.

For the Nelsons, the one-year mark is about more than remembering what was lost. It’s about resilience, recovery and continuing forward.

KTNV

They also hope their story can encourage other small business owners facing difficult moments.

“Do not let anybody write your story for you,” Marsean Nelson said. “You are the author of your story, you’re the captain of your ship.”

The fire was eventually ruled an accident. Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Fire Department for additional comment but did not receive a response.

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