Officials: Las Vegas air travel remains unaffected amid growing national flight delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While airport officials in Las Vegas say operations continue to run smoothly, the same can’t be said for airports across much of the country as the ongoing government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, begins to take a toll on air travel operations and staffing.

At Harry Reid International Airport, officials say flights have been largely on time and passengers report minimal disruptions. On Tuesday afternoon, flight boards inside Terminal 1 showed no major delays or cancellations.

Nationwide travel disruptions growing

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Tuesday morning that if the shutdown continues into another week, travelers could see major impacts.

"You will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it, because we don't have the air traffic controllers,” Duffy said at an event in Philadelphia.

That warning follows a weekend of significant disruptions nationwide. In Houston, passengers reported waiting more than four hours to clear security checkpoints. At major hubs like Chicago O’Hare and Newark, hundreds of flights were canceled due to staffing shortages. And in Phoenix, the FAA issued a ground delay order because of a shortfall in available air traffic controllers, causing average delays of nearly an hour.

Local passengers staying cautious

Despite the broader concerns, travelers in Las Vegas said Tuesday their experiences have been largely trouble-free, though many are taking extra precautions.

“Smooth. Not one problem,” said John Hicks, who arrived in Las Vegas without delay.

“There were a lot of delays… luckily, the one to Vegas, no problem,” added Sage Badweather.

Others said they are traveling earlier or checking flight apps frequently to stay ahead.

“We checked into the flights and the apps and everything a little bit earlier… just trying to have a little bit of foresight,” said Jake Frye.

Sylvia Howard, who flew in from Atlanta, said she arrived several hours early for her flight. “With folks being furloughed and not working… I just wanted to make sure I had plenty of time to get through security,” she said.

Officials at Harry Reid International say operations remain normal for now, but they caution that delays anywhere in the national system can have a “ripple effect” that impacts Las Vegas as well.