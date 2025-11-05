Las Vegas tourism leaders urge Congress to end shutdown before Thanksgiving travel season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While some remain optimistic about Las Vegas' low visitation trend reversing through the end of the year, some Nevada businesses are joining with the U.S. Travel Association in calling for an immediate end to the federal government shutdown, citing its devastating consequences to travel and local economies.

Rodney and Radiah Blanton are visiting Las Vegas from Ohio and told Channel 13 they went full speed ahead on their travel plans despite the government shutdown.

"We did have some concerns, but I did some research before we got here to make sure everything's still open," Rodney said. "We actually purchased everything months before the shutdown, so this wasn't kind of last minute. That's actually why we came out here a day early, just in case there were some delays."

However, as we get closer to what's anticipated to be another busy Thanksgiving travel season, the U.S. Travel Association and almost 500 businesses nationwide are concerned there will be wide-ranging impacts to communities across the country if the shutdown doesn't end before then.

In a letter to top Congressional Republicans and Democrats, the U.S. Travel Association says the nation's travel economy has lost more than $4 billion due to the shutdown.

Major players in the Las Vegas tourism industry signed the letter, including MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

New numbers from the LVCVA showed visitorship continues to be down in Las Vegas this year, but on recent earnings calls, casino executives remained optimistic about the end of the year, citing upcoming major events and holiday travel.

"We see stabilization in the fourth quarter, and growth in 2026 and beyond," MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said. "We remain very bullish on Las Vegas."

"Our Las Vegas segment posted solid results in the face of softer market-wide visitation," Caesars Entertainment President and COO told investors. "We are seeing sequential improvement in operating trends in Las Vegas as we enter the fourth quarter."

Signing the U.S. Travel Association's letter — in the face of a shutdown with no end in sight — could indicate a change in tune, though, as the letter ends with companies nationwide urging federal officials to "demonstrate leadership and prevent a Thanksgiving travel crisis."

Travelers like the Blantons say they're planning on staying close to home this Thanksgiving, but suggest anyone traveling right now pack some extra patience while at airports or on the road.

"Our family is in Cleveland, so we don't have any concerns about traveling for Thanksgiving," Radiah said.