LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — By the end of this year, there will be several changes to budget airlines that could impact you, but how are you supposed to navigate the airline turbulence? I spoke to an expert to find out.

“It’ll be huge to lots of people for sure," said Las Vegas businessman Donovan Shuck.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to a local about how this change could affect his travel plans

How discount airline changes could impact your next flight

I caught up with Shuck as he waited for his bags following an Allegiant Airlines flight Monday.

“We bounce back and forth between Spirit, Budget, Southwest, American, Delta it just depends who’s going to get me where I have to go, quickly," said Shuck.

I asked him if he travels through Harry Reid International Airport often.

“I sure do, twice a week sometimes," said Shuck.

So Shuck is always looking for the best, cheapest and direct flights available.

Changes to one airline though could impact him and you.

Spirit Airlines sent Channel 13 several statements of impending changes.

The first change comes October 2, 2025 as Spirit Airlines will end services to 11 cities.

"As part of our efforts to transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success, we are adjusting our network to focus on our strongest performing markets. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue service at Albuquerque (ABQ), Birmingham (BHM), Boise (BOI), Chattanooga (CHA), Columbia (CAE), Oakland (OAK), Portland (PDX), Sacramento (SMF), Salt Lake City (SLC), San Diego (SAN) and San Jose (SJC), effective the week of Oct. 2"

8 of those cities have flights to and from Las Vegas. However, a Harry Reid International Airport representative told me other airlines still have services to those cities to and from Las Vegas.

The next change comes in November.

"We previously announced a furlough of approximately 270 Pilots, effective Nov. 1, 2025."

The last one in December.

"As part of our ongoing restructuring, we are taking steps to align staffing with our fleet size and expected flight volume. In line with this process, we have made the difficult decision to furlough approximately 1,800 Flight Attendants, effective Dec. 1, 2025. We recognize the impact of this decision on affected Team Members, and we are committed to treating them with care and respect during this process"

"This furlough affects about one-third of our Flight Attendant group. We have approximately 5,200 Flight Attendants."

These changes leave the future of the airline up in the air.

Local travel agent and owner of Above Quality Travel, Kim Reed tells me it could have big implications for Vegas travel.

“That’s definitely going to impact our state," said Reed.

She tells me personal financial situations, economic policies, foreign wars, any aviation accidents are all frequent reasons why people cancel flights through her, so she expects any uncertainty around these changes could do the same.

Reed. says despite all these changes, there are some ways to prepare and still fly on a budget.

“If you know you want to take a trip in 2026, start looking now," said Reed. “Book and fly out on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."

Reed tells me these are all ways to decrease the cost of a flight. She says flight prices change daily so even after scheduling a flight, be on the lookout for cheaper prices.

“I would look on Google Flights because Google Flights have it where you can track the pricing," said Reed.

She tells me Google Flights can email you about any price changes to a flight you've selected through them, to help you get the best deal.

What still remains to be seen, is the exact number of Spirit flights that will go away, and if other budget airlines will help fill the gap moving forward.

“You know there’s less and less flights, it’s supply and demand and it’s going to make it more expensive for the flights that are going to remain," said Chris Pennington who is in town visiting from South Texas.

“So we’ll have to see who else in that budget space picks up and sort of helps people get here," said Shuck.

That's help that the valley needs, as we watch the decline in tourism continue.