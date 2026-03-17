NV Secretary of State: 'Allegiant Stadium will be a polling location in the ‘26 election'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar confirmed to Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton that Allegiant Stadium will return as a polling location for the 2026 midterm election.

You can watch part of that conversation here:

New today: Allegiant returning as polling location for this year's election

"Allegiant Stadium will be a polling location in the ‘26 election. My goal is to hopefully make sure we get the machines on the field so that people can really say they voted in the heart of Allegiant Stadium."

A report out of Harvard highlighted its success in 2024.

It found Allegiant Stadium was the most popular polling site in the state, as 35% of voters cast a ballot for the first time at the football stadium, and the partisan breakdown matched the county.

The report also showed on average, voters at Allegiant Stadium were 10 years younger than those at other locations.

"That's a big thing, and we really have to meet voters where they are, give them a great experience, and get them to continue to come back," Aguilar said. "This community paid for that stadium. A lot of people don't have the opportunity to go into it, and we want to make sure that it is there for the people that paid for it, but also too, the Raiders understand how important this community is, and they are engaging at a deep level. Their commitment was phenomenal."

"I’m curious what that push to get those machines on the field looks like," Hinton said.

"Again, it’s just me being direct and honest about, 'Hey this is the expectation.' The way the Raiders thing came about is I started texting Raiders leadership a couple days before the Super Bowl and they were like, 'Cisco, we love you, but we got a Super Bowl to plan. We’ll call you after the Super Bowl' and again, it’s just making sure we continue to be great partners with everybody in this community."

