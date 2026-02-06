Northern Nevada Republican Congressman Mark Amodei announces retirement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Longtime Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei has announced his retirement.

"Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime. Nobody is prouder of our Nevada Congressional District than me. Thank you for the honor. Every achievement worth doing began with listening to Nevadans and fighting for our values," read the statement he posted on X.



"I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight process. I look forward to finishing my term. After 15 years of service, I believe it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch."

Amodei began his political career in 1996 when he was elected to the Nevada Assembly, representing Carson City. He ran for Nevada Senate in 1998, defeating the incumbent by a narrow 52%-48% margin.

Amodei has represented Nevada's 2nd congressional district since 2011, and has served as the sole Republican in Nevada's U.S. House delegation since the 2022 mid-term election.