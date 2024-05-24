North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy comes to an end with K-9 demonstration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly 10 weeks, the North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy has officially come to an end.

Members attended their last lesson on Wednesday, and many said it was a bittersweet class.

"I feel a little bit like our time is up but there are other projects. The Las Vegas community is big and there are other projects we can participate in. Like I said, every new friendship is a new opportunity," said Jenniffer Escalante, an academy student.

During that last class, students were able to meet the team keeping our community safe.

The Hispanic Citizens Academy also got to see the four-legged officers in action.

Officers hid several items resembling weapons through a grassy area in front of City Hall.

The K-9 and its handler were then tasked with finding those items.

"Very interesting," Escalante said.

Escalante was mesmerized by how quickly and efficiently the dog found the items.

"I'm impressed with their training," Escalante said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said their K-9s serve as patrol and narcotic detection dogs.

Officials said they go through months of extensive training before they hit the streets of North Las Vegas.

The dogs also have to train 16 hours a month to remain in good standing.

"We want their drive to be really, really high because we want them to perform during situations that are ever-evolving," said one of the K-9 officers.

The K-9s are deployed depending on the severity of the crime, if a suspect is actively resisting, or if the suspect poses a threat to officers or others.

If a suspect injures a dog on the job, they can face felony charges.

"They are providing their service to the community to help combat crime. It's basically to help protect us," Escalante said.

Escalante said the K-9 demonstrations were a great way to end the academy.

"I feel a lot safer than before. I can truly say I trust the police department," Escalante said.

A graduation ceremony will be held for the academy members next Wednesday.