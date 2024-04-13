Members of the Hispanic Citizens Academy in North Las Vegas learn about officer safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police officers, like all first responders in our community, face many dangers in the line of duty.

During week three of the Hispanic Citizens Academy in North Las Vegas, members got a look at the precautions officers take while in the line of duty.

"It's dangerous and that's why we have to be careful," said NLVPD officer Michelle Martinez.

Martinez explained to the class that nationwide, 151 officers are killed in the line of duty every year and more than 14,000 are injured. She said an officer's physical training, tone of voice, and even the stance they take while responding to a call can help with their safety. She adds officers always have to be aware of their surroundings when interacting with members of the community and that certain commands they provide people amid traffic stops can also help keep everyone involved safe.

"It allows us to understand the other side, the officers' side," said academy student Jesus Vega.

Vega said the officer safety class was enlightening and adds the information could help keep people out of trouble.

"A person who doesn't have this information could fall in a misunderstanding. But if you have the information, you know you need to have your hands on the steering wheel and ask for certain permissions or authorizations. It allows you to stay safe and it also lets officers do their jobs," said Vega.

Martinez also revealed several threatening situations she faced while on the job with the class and also provided helpful tools that could help them when interacting with officers.

She told them they can always request an interpreter if they can't communicate with the officer in their native language.

Vega said that's a useful tool for many in our community.

"Sometimes, your nerves don't allow you to speak English.. It can be reassuring for people who live here," Vega said.

Students also learned about taser safety, what they are used for, when they are used, and how. The class will meet next Wednesday, April 17.