North Las Vegas police accepting applications for Hispanic Citizens Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is inviting Spanish-speaking community members to join its Hispanic Citizens Academy, which is held from March 27-May 29, 2024.

During the 10-week program, people will meet every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the North Las Vegas City Hall, located at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd North.

“Hosting a citizens academy exclusively for Spanish-speaking residents broadens and strengthens our relationship with the North Las Vegas Hispanic community, which makes up more than 40% of the city’s population,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt. “The program gives participants a greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and a chance to engage with police officers.”

Each week the class will have demonstrations from different North Las Vegas Police Department divisions, including SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), K9, Narcotics, Traffic, Criminal Justice, Communications (Dispatch Center), and Patrol.

NLVPD

Participants will also be able to ride along in a patrol car for one shift to see firsthand what officers experience every day and what they are trained to do under a variety of circumstances.

Crime Prevention Special, Gina Perez, said the academy will help bridge the divide between the Hispanic community and law enforcement officers.

"​With Spanish-speaking residents, there's a disconnect with that language and so there could be an anxiety," Perez said. "This is a great opportunity to partner with our Spanish-speaking community and build more trust, a partnership, and working together to prevent crime."

Applicants must live or work in the city of North Las Vegas, be at least 18 years old, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor convictions. All applicants must complete a background screening. Appropriate attire is business casual. No weapons, jeans, shorts, T-shirts or open-toed shoes are permitted.

To apply for the North Las Vegas Police Hispanic Citizens Academy, call 702-633-1818 or fill out an online application at cityofnorthlasvegas.com [cityofnorthlasvegas.com.