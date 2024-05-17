Hispanic Citizens Academy students apply what they've learned during traffic enforcement scenario

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With only one week left in the North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy, members are putting what they've learned throughout the last few weeks to practice.

On Wednesday, academy members met in the city hall parking lot and were placed in different traffic enforcement scenarios that police officers respond to every single day.

Before anyone conducted the mock traffic stops, they were shown the step-by-step approach a real officer would take during an incident.

Student Jesus Martinez was one of the first volunteers to conduct the mock traffic stop.

Martinez and his partner, a fellow academy student, pulled over a stolen car containing two people. Martinez and his partner were told that weapons were likely inside the car.

"We know that you have a weapon and we don't want you to use it. Put your hands up and turn around. Take three steps back," Martinez said while conducting the exercise.

​​Given the dangerous nature of the stop, Martinez and his partner learned to keep a safe distance from the suspect as they worked together to engage the individuals, eventually arresting them.​

Once the suspects were both detained, Martinez and his partnered then searched the car for evidence.

​"It looks simple but once you are there you have to memorize all the steps," Martinez said.

​While he and his partner didn't face any real-time dangers, he said it was still a stressful scenario.

​"It's a controlled situation. However, you feel certain tension holding the fake gun," Martinez said.

​He said it puts every single day into perspective and he's found an even greater respect for the police department.

​"It was a beautiful experience. I had a good perspective of officers here in the U.S. but it has gotten even better. It also sparks an interest of what beyond the academy," Martinez said.