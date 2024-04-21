North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy learn how to identify gangs in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the past 4 weeks, the North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy members have been learning the in's and out's of the police departments.

This week, students are getting an inside look at the dangerous gangs plaguing our community, how to identify them and where the gangs are located.

"Today's class is very interesting," said Jenniffer Escalante, an academy member.

NLVPD said people usually join gangs for protection, respect, women, money, and many times, they get involved because of their family members.

According to the police department, in order for people to join a gang, they have to get "jumped" or have to commit a crime.

Years ago, gang members could be easily identified by their tattoos or their colored clothing, now a days, they can look like you and me.

Gang members have also dispersed throughout the valley.

NLVPD identified where each gang is located during Wednesday's class and even narrowed it down to the street names.

"The number of gangs that exist really surprised me," said Escalante.

Escalante has been with the citizens academy since week one.

Her journey has been enlightening, but this week's deep dive into gangs felt eerily familiar to her.

"I'm originally from El Salvador. As we all know, for years, they were under the regime of gangs."

Escalante said she lived in uncertainty and constant fear of gang violence while living in El Salvador.

She said it was so bad she felt forced to leave her family and country behind.

"It's a tense moment, stressful, worrisome. While we were safe here, our families were in danger in our country."

Escalante said she lost her father to gang violence in 2017.

“A horrible situation. It was due to his job. When you are not with them [gangs] you are against them. If you were against them, that means death," said Escalante.

She said that thanks to El Salvador's current president, her home country is now a safe place to visit.

Meantime, she adds that she also learned which gangs are plaguing our schools, which she said is useful knowledge to help keep her two young daughters safe.

"We need to see who our kids are friends with. We need to know what they are doing. As parents, we need to get involved—that's essential," said Escalante.

The class will meet next Wednesday, April 24.