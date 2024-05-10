North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy students take a look at the department's Victim Services Unit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With two weeks left in the North Las Vegas Hispanic Citizens Academy, students got an inside look at the department's Victim Services Unit.

The unit responds to an array of calls including domestic violence incidents, homicides and sexual assaults. According to the City of North Las Vegas, a victim advocate "educates and empowers" people to seek justice by participating in investigations and following through with prosecution.

"When we arrive to the scene, we make contact with the victim and we make sure that we can provide emotional support. We also make sure that we create a security plan," advocate Kimberly Morales said.

Morales said they educate people on the resources available to them, as well as empower victims to seek justice.

"We can connect them with certain resources like shelter, counseling, [and] therapy," Morales said.

Morales said victim advocates are often also inside the courtroom and support victims as they relive the most painful experiences in their lives.

"To explain when their next court date might be, what could happen, and if they need to testify, I can go with them and provide that support."

Nevada Crime Victims' Rights

The 1983 Nevada Legislature mandated certain rights and guarantees to crime victims and witnesses. Accordingly, Chapter 178 of the Nevada Revised Statutes recognizes the following needs and rights of crime victims.

You have the right:



To know the status of the case in which you are involved

To be free from intimidation or dissuasion

To know when impounded property may be released.

To receive a witness fee for lawful obedience to a subpoena.

To understand the existing victim compensation laws and receive compensation if applicable.

To a secure waiting area, which is not available to the defendant or his family when you are at court.

To know when the defendant is released from custody before or during trial (upon written request).

To know when the offender is released from prison (upon written request).

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by a partner.

Academy member Jenniffer Escalante tells Channel 13 many times domestic violence cases can go unreported within the Hispanic community.

"Many times, as Latinos, we think the doors are closing when we have a problem. We don't know where to go. Having this information is important," Escalante said.

The following resources are available to the community:

HELP of Southern Nevada

702-369-4357

https://www.helpsonv.org

Legal Aid of Southern Nevada

702-386-1070

https://www.lacsn.org

Signs of Hope

702-366-1640

http://rcclv.org/

SafeNest

Temporary Assistance for Domestic Crisis

702-646-4981

https://safenest.org

State of Nevada Victims of Crime (VOC) Program

702-486-2740

https://voc.nv.gov

Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE) Custody status

866-277-7477

https://vinelink.vineapps.com/state/NV/ENGLISH

See more Resources below:

Airmen & Family Readiness Center (Military victims)

702-652-3327

A&FRC - Nellis Life

Boulder City Police Department

702-293-9224

https://www.bcnv.org/?q=police

Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children (CASA) (child victims)

702-455-4306

https://casalasvegas.org

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

702-385-2662

https://www.catholiccharities.com

Civil Self-Help Law Center

702-671-3970

https://www.civillawselfhelpcenter.org

Clark County Child Abuse Hotline

702-399-0081

https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/residents/family_services/child_abuse_hotline.php

Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services Victim Assistance Program

702-455-5285

https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/juvenile_justice_services/index.php

Clark County Senior Advocate Program

702-455-7051

https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/residents/assistance_programs/senior_services.php

Clark County Social Services

702-455-4270

https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/residents/assistance_programs/index.php

Clark County and Las Vegas transitional housing and homeless shelters

702-385-2777

Clark County transitional housing and homeless shelters (needhelppayingbills.com)

Family and Child Treatment of Southern Nevada (FACT)

702-258-5855

Counseling, Therapy - Family and Child Treatment of Southern Nevada (factsnv.org)

Family Law Self-Help Center

702-455-1500

Family Law Self-Help Center (familylawselfhelpcenter.org)

Families of Murder Victims

702-873-5696

Family Violence Intervention Program (Protective Orders)

702-455-3400

Henderson Police Department Victim Witness Advocate Program

702-264-4727

Victim/Witness Advocate | Henderson, NV (cityofhenderson.com)

Hope Link of Southern Nevada

702-566-0566

Home | HopeLink of Southern Nevada (link2hope.org)

Human Trafficking Resource Center

888-373-7888

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Victim Services

702-828-2955

https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/pages/VictimServices.aspx

Las Vegas Rescue Mission

702-382-1766

Las Vegas Rescue Mission – Serving All, Caring for Each Since 1970

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

775-910-3494

MADD | Mothers Against Drunk Driving

National Domestic Violence Hotline

800-799-SAFE (7233)

Domestic Violence Support | The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org)

Neighborhood Justice Center

702-455-3898

Neighborhood Justice Center (lasvegasjusticecourt.us)

Nevada Child Seekers

702-458-7009

Nevada Child Seekers – Protecting Children Is What We Do…

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV)

775-828-1115

HUMAN TRAFFICKING – www.ncedsv.org

Nevada Crisis Call Center

800-273-8255 or 211

Crisis Support Services of Nevada | Formerly Crisis Call Center (cssnv.org)

Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center

702-257-8150

Home - Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center (NDALC)

Nevada Legal Services

702-386-0404

Nevada Legal Services | Free Legal Services for Low-Income Nevadans

Nevada Suicide and Crisis Hotline

800-784-2433

Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org)

North Las Vegas Police Department Non-Emergency

(702) 633-9111

City of North Las Vegas Police Department Victim Services

702-633-2412/702-633-1751

Victim Advocate (cityofnorthlasvegas.com)

Planned Parenthood

702-878-7776

Birth Control, STD Testing & Abortion - Las Vegas, NV (plannedparenthood.org)

Safe House

702-451-4203

http://safehousenv.org/

Salvation Army

702-870-4430

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada

Shade Tree Shelter

702-385-0072

The Shade Tree of Las Vegas - Sheltering women, children, & their pets

Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health

702-486-6000

Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services (SNAMHS) Locations (nv.gov)

Southern Nevada Center for Independent Living (Shelter Directory)

702-889-4216

Welcome to Southern Nevada Center for Independent Living - Southern Nevada Centers for Independent Living (SNCIL)

Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

702-229-6596

Southern Nevada Senior Law Program — Helping Seniors Understand Their Legal Rights in Southern Nevada (snslp.org)

State of Nevada Victims of Crime Program

702-486-2740

Victims of Crime (nv.gov)

State of Nevada Parole and Probation

702-486-3001

Welcome to Nevada Parole and Probation (nv.gov)

State of Nevada Department of Corrections

775-887-3285

NDOC Home (nv.gov)

STOP DUI

702-456-7867

Stop DUI

Transitional Housing

800-334-8893

Westcare Adult & Youth Services

702-385-2020

WestCare Foundation

Resources for Commercially Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC):

The Embracing Project (18 and under)

702-463-6929

http://www.theembracingproject.org/

SEEDS of Hope (The Salvation Army) (youth and adults)

702-870-4430

https://www.salvationarmysouthernnevada.org/seeds-of-hope