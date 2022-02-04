NHL All-Star weekend 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2022 NHL Fan Fair kicked off all-star weekend on Friday with plenty to offer for hockey fans of all ages.

Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center throughout the weekend, NHL Fan Fair will be open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. PT on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. PT on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Among the activities and events will be air and bubble hockey, a kids zone for younger children, interactive hockey skill challenges, hockey hall of fame and black hockey history tour exhibits, a merchandise shop, appearances and autograph sessions by NHL alumni, and the opportunity to take a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Tickets for each day are available at NHL.com/FanFair for $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military. Children three years of age and under will be admitted free.

Fans are encouraged to download the NHL Fan Access App for the opportunity to participate in activities, chances to win prizes, take a photo with the Stanley Cup, get up-to-date schedule alerts, access maps and more.