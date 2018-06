This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 17, 2018.

2 A.M.

2 people are dead two cars filled with young people collided near West Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. READ MORE.

1 A.M.

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the Hard Rock Hotel. The driver did not stop but was arrested later. It is not known if the couple was in a crosswalk. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Pedestrians killed in 2018

