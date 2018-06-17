BOULDER CITY (KTNV) - The National Park Service believes that a man may have drowned at Pot Cove on Lake Mohave within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

NPS says the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report about a man going underwater without resurfacing around 11:13 a.m. Sunday.

Park rangers arrived at the scene and are currently searching for the man near the point where he was last seen. Other first responders are also en route.

Pot Cove is located in Arizona southeast from Cottonwood Cove Marina.