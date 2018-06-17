Rangers investigate possible drowning at Lake Mohave

Bryce Riley
12:35 PM, Jun 17, 2018
BOULDER CITY (KTNV) - The National Park Service believes that a man may have drowned at Pot Cove on Lake Mohave within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

NPS says the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report about a man going underwater without resurfacing around 11:13 a.m. Sunday.

Park rangers arrived at the scene and are currently searching for the man near the point where he was last seen. Other first responders are also en route.

Pot Cove is located in Arizona southeast from Cottonwood Cove Marina. 

