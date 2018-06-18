Collision between 2 cars filled with young people results in 2 deaths

2 people are dead after two cars filled with young people collided near West Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. June 17.

Police say that a 2017 Nissan Versa was traveling east on Desert Inn Road just ahead of a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Polaris Avenue in front of the Ford.

The Nissan hit the Ford and then hit a traffic pole.

Two passengers in the Nissan — 19-year-old female and another female in her teens — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the Nissan were transported to a hospital with moderate to critical injuries.

No one was injured in the Ford, which was occupied by 8 people between the ages of 17 and 20.

There were 6 people, also between the ages of 17 and 20, in the Nissan.

Neither driver displayed any signs of impairment. Police have not said if the people in the 2 cars were traveling together and know each other.

The Clark County coroner will release names of the deceased after relatives have been notified. The deaths mark the 62nd and 63rd traffic-related fatalities in Las Vegas for 2018.