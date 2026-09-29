New parking garage set to open in Arts District Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Anyone who has been down to the Arts District for an event, or even just a Saturday brunch, knows that finding parking can be an exercise in patience. KTNV previously reported on how construction disruptions and parking changes have forced some businesses in the District to relocate. Officials are now hoping the opening of a new 500-space parking garage at Casino Center and Utah Avenue on Oct. 6, will help ease some parking issues.

The garage will offer parking for 3 dollars an hour with a daily maximum of 15 dollars. Arts District employees will be able to park in the garage for 10 dollars a month until the Charleston Storm Drain Project is completed around January of 2028.

The opening of the garage comes just weeks after the city of Las Vegas reversed major parking changes planned for the Arts District after complaints from artists, employees and business owners who were concerned that higher parking costs could hurt businesses already dealing with road construction in the area.

Josh Kellmann, the Board President of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District, says that while the new garage won't mitigate the parking problem entirely, just having the option will help draw more people to the area.

WATCH|Officials hope new Arts District parking garage will bring more people to the area

New garage opening in Arts District

"Parking can be a challenge beyond the fees," said Kellmann. "So, again, adding to that capacity and allowing people to easily find parking that they can then walk to the restaurant, a bar, or anywhere else that they're going, I think again is a huge benefit."

Kellmann says they're working to find a balance between sustainability and affordability so that people in the Arts District aren't priced out and are able to grow as things continue to develop in the area. As far as other parking options in the Arts District, free lunch-hour parking on the weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. remains. Parking in areas north of Charleston will also remain free, for now.

Kellmann also says they're working closely with Public Works to communicate the best routes for the public to get in and out of the Arts District. You can find those posts on their social media or on the District's website here.