LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas is reversing several major parking changes planned for the Arts District following weeks of complaints from artists, employees, and business owners.

WATCH | Abel Garcia breaks down the details:

Las Vegas backs off Arts District parking changes after weeks of community pushback

Workers in the Arts District will still be able to park in the new 500-space garage on Casino Center for just $10 a month through at least 2028 while construction continues on Charleston Boulevard.

The city is also keeping free lunch-hour parking in place on weekdays and dropping plans for new paid parking hours in the mornings and late at night.

Areas north of Charleston Boulevard will remain free for now, rather than moving to paid street parking.

City leaders say the changes came after community feedback and concerns that higher parking costs could hurt businesses already dealing with major road construction in the area.

"If people are driving around the Arts District for 20-30 minutes looking for a spot, that's 20-30 minutes that they're not in the restaurants, in the breweries, in the galleries, in the other shops," said Mayor Shelley Berkley.

The Charleston Boulevard storm drain project is expected to end by January 2028.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

