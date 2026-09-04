New dog training business approved where previous facility was shut down after animal cruelty investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five months after a Las Vegas dog training facility was shut down following an animal cruelty investigation, a new dog training business is preparing to operate from the same location.

Nevada Canine is taking over the space near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way that previously housed Working Dogs of Nevada.

The new business has a different name and owner, but that owner has ties to the former operation.

WATCH | New dog training business approved at location tied to animal cruelty case

New dog training business approved at location tied to animal cruelty case

Zachary Dickmeyer acknowledged to Channel 13 that he previously worked as a manager at Working Dogs of Nevada. However, Dickmeyer said he was far removed from the part of the operation that became the focus of the animal cruelty investigation and did not know about the conduct police later alleged.

Dickmeyer was not charged in the case.

Speaking with Channel 13 off camera, Dickmeyer said Nevada Canine is a new and separate business. He said he understands why some members of the community have questions because of his previous affiliation with Working Dogs of Nevada, but is asking people to give him and the new business a chance.

Working Dogs of Nevada investigation

On April 1, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Section served a search warrant at Working Dogs of Nevada.

Police said investigators were looking into training practices they believed could rise to the level of felony animal cruelty.

An arrest report later detailed allegations that included dogs being lifted off the ground by leashes and repeated use of electronic collars.

Local News New arrest report details alleged abuse at Las Vegas dog training business Alyssa Bethencourt

Two employees were arrested, 35 dogs were found inside the facility and the business’s license was suspended.

Among the dogs connected to the facility were Momma Angel and Sarg.

When Channel 13 first met them in April, they were scared, skittish and malnourished. They have since found a new home with Sarah Randles, an animal advocate who has been closely following the case.

“We celebrated. We celebrated that they were shut down on April 1,” Randles said.

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Now, Randles says learning that another dog training business is preparing to operate from the same location has brought back many of her concerns.

“My question is, how are they able to reopen?” Randles said. “Because you know that they were the ones that trained those trainers in the first place, so why are they not held accountable?”

Dickmeyer disputes the suggestion that Nevada Canine is simply a reopening of Working Dogs of Nevada and believes he should not be held responsible for conduct he says he did not know was occurring.

City initially denied Nevada Canine’s license

Channel 13 took questions about the new business directly to the City of Las Vegas and learned Nevada Canine’s path to obtaining a license was not automatic.

According to the city, Dickmeyer submitted the Nevada Canine business license application on April 28, less than a month after the search warrant at Working Dogs of Nevada.

A city spokesperson confirmed the application was initially denied.

Dickmeyer appealed that decision, and the city ultimately granted Nevada Canine a six-month temporary business license with several conditions.

The city previously told Channel 13 the suspension of Working Dogs of Nevada’s license resulted in the conditions being imposed on Nevada Canine.

Under those conditions, Dickmeyer is permitted to own the business and establish its overall policies, but designated manager Shelly Logan must handle day-to-day operations, including customer communications, animal intake and release, staffing and scheduling.

The conditions also prohibit the business from using independent contractors for animal-related services and establish requirements for cooling systems in outdoor kennel areas.

Another condition specifically prohibits Terry Davis, the former license holder for Working Dogs of Nevada, from having any role in Nevada Canine.

The city told Channel 13 Davis was specifically prohibited from participating because he held the Working Dogs of Nevada license when it was suspended earlier this year.

The conditions state Davis cannot own, manage, supervise, control or direct the new business, make management decisions, supervise employees or provide direction regarding business operations or animal care.

The city says a violation of the conditions could result in immediate suspension or revocation of Nevada Canine’s business license.

What does a temporary license mean?

The City of Las Vegas says Nevada Canine’s temporary license will be closely monitored by its licensing team for six months.

At the end of that period, the city could issue another six-month temporary license. After the second temporary licensing period, the city would either issue a full license or decline to issue one.

Animal Protection Services has also inspected the Nevada Canine facility, according to the city.

Following that inspection, the required Professional Animal Handler Permit was issued.

Still, Randles says the safeguards have not eased her concerns.

“I’m very disappointed,” she said. “I cannot believe that the City of Las Vegas ever granted them another business license … that they would allow this to happen again.”

For Dickmeyer, the request to the community is different: judge Nevada Canine based on what happens under his ownership rather than what happened at Working Dogs of Nevada.

Animal advocates are planning a protest outside of the facility next weekend.

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