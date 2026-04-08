LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are emerging in a criminal case involving a now-shut down Las Vegas dog training business, where police say what was happening inside “was not reasonable” and caused “unjustifiable suffering.”

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 lays out allegations against employees at Working Dogs of Nevada, where investigators say dozens of dogs were subjected to abusive training methods.

WATCH| Alyssa Bethencourt talks to Norton Dog Training about what proper training looks like when training dogs

New arrest report details alleged abuse at Las Vegas dog training business; 2 charged

What the arrest report says

According to police, the investigation began after several videos surfaced showing how dogs were being handled inside the facility.

In one instance, investigators say a dog named Dottie was lifted by a leash until her feet were off the ground and then swung during training.

In another case, a dog named Jeb was subjected to repeated activations of an electronic collar while resisting commands.

A third dog, Astro, was found with injuries to its neck, according to the report. Investigators documented those injuries but did not specify a definitive cause.

Police ultimately removed 35 dogs from the facility.

Charges filed

Police arrested two people in connection with the case:

John Johnstone, 38, faces multiple felony counts of animal cruelty.

Tabitha Berube, 32, is charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.



According to the arrest report, Berube is accused of being present during at least one incident, observing the conduct, and failing to intervene.

When reached by phone, Berube told Channel 13 she had no comment.

What proper training should look like

To better understand the allegations, Channel 13 spoke with a local professional dog trainer, who reviewed the reported actions and images described in the arrest report.

Trainer Brad Norton said while dog training can involve corrections, there is a clear boundary.

“If the dog’s afraid, you’re crossing a line,” Norton said.

He added that proper training should build trust and understanding, not fear.

Heigl Foundation responds, cuts ties

Channel 13 also followed up on tips that Working Dogs of Nevada may have been connected to actress Katherine Heigl’s nonprofit, the Jason Heigl Foundation.

In a statement, the foundation confirmed it had previously used the business for training services but says it is not a partner and has now ended all involvement.

Full statement below:

The Jason Heigl Foundation has been made aware of the arrests of individuals at Working Dogs of Nevada and the animal cruelty charges now under investigation.

We understand that people will want to know about the Foundation's relationship with WDN. We want to be precise.

Working Dogs of Nevada is one of several dog training facilities the Foundation has retained on a fee-for-service basis to provide training and placement for dogs we rescue from Los Angeles shelters. We are not a sponsor or partner of WDN, and any characterization to that effect on WDN's website is false.

Nothing we encountered in the course of that engagement indicated the conduct now alleged. Had it, we would have acted immediately — as we are acting now.

Effective immediately, the Foundation has ceased all involvement with Working Dogs of Nevada. We are actively working to ensure the safety of dogs connected to our programs.

We do not yet know the full scope of what occurred. What we do know is that any mistreatment of animals is unacceptable. The Foundation was built on the belief that every animal deserves humane, accountable care. That is the standard we hold — for ourselves and for anyone we work with.

What happens next

31 dogs remain in the care of The Animal Foundation and are currently under a legal hold as the case moves through the court system.

Johnstone and Berube are due in court on April 29.