Nevada's new laws: Tracking which bills Gov. Lombardo has signed in 2025 and what they mean for you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2025 Legislative Session is officially in the books, and Gov. Joe Lombardo has up to 10 days to review and sign or veto bills that were passed.

Lawmakers passed more than 400 bills in their biennial Legislative Session, and as of Wednesday, Lombardo had signed 209 of those into law.

We're taking a deeper dive and looking at what bills have gotten the governor's signature and how they might affect you.

Transportation laws

AB20 - Allows the Department of Motor Vehicles to put symbols and codes on driver's licenses for different medical conditions, including diabetes, epilepsy, deafness, food allergies, heart disease, or mental illnesses. In a May hearing, DMV officials said this is one way to alert first responders to medical conditions during times of crisis. It will also be optional for drivers.

AB111 - Increases penalties for drivers who don't stay in their lane in a divided roadway. It will increase civil infractions to misdemeanors. The only exceptions are drivers who turn at an appropriate place along the road.

AB256 - Allows lawmakers to do an interim study relating to regional rail transit in regional communities.

AB530 - Allows additional taxes on motor vehicle fuel and other special fuels. Instead of giving voters the power to approve or deny those increases, the board of county commissioners will be allowed to increase the taxes as long as a two-thirds majority approves them.

SB181 - Approves special license plates to show support for Nevada State University. The specialty plates will directly benefit their new athletics program and the issue of food insecurity among NSU students.

SB291 - Requires the DMV to put procedures in place so victims of identity theft can obtain a new driver's license number.

Education laws

AB48 - Requires school administrators to immediately screen and report on complaints involving bullying and cyberbullying to see if discrimination occurred. If it has, administrators can take actions that are already required by law.

SB161 - Clarifies rules around teacher strikes and outlines additional procedures for negotiating collective bargaining agreements and the arbitration process.

SB444 - Addresses students using communication and electronic devices in schools. It requires school policies to include measures for disciplining students based on the seriousness and frequency of violations, limitations on using those devices in the classroom, and any exceptions to the electronic device policy.

Utilities laws

AB449 - Requires regulations adopted by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to provide simplified procedures for any change in rates for public utilities that furnish water or sewer services.

Animal laws

SB325 - Allows counties and cities to establish a program to waive pet adoption fees for people who are veterans, law enforcement officers, or first responders.

Tax laws

SB338 - Follows federal guidance, which requires businesses that sell tickets to live entertainment events to disclose the total price of tickets, including fees.

SB451 - Authorizes the extension of an existing property tax to help cover the cost of LVMPD police officers.

Miscellaneous laws

AB116 - Bans food delivery service platform providers from taking online food orders from an establishment unless the establishment has business licenses that are required by law to prepare food orders.

AB194 - Bans releasing balloons that are lighter than air, unless it is a hot air balloon, a research balloon, or a balloon that is released inside. A person who violates that law can be fined up to $250.

SB96 - Designates January 27 as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in the State of Nevada