Bill to fight unvetted 'ghost kitchens' advances in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill aimed at combating so-called "ghost kitchens" that impersonate legitimate restaurants online advanced from an Assembly committee on Wednesday, two days before a Friday deadline.

Assembly Bill 116 — by Assemblywoman Selena Torres-Fossett, D-Clark County — would require food delivery services to ensure that they only do business with restaurants that have business licenses issued by a local government.

As amended, the bill would subject restaurants that use food delivery services without a business license or that falsely claimed to have a license to a $100 per fine per order.

And if a food delivery service finds out a restaurant does not have a business license, it has 10 days to remove the eatery from its platform of face a $500 daily fine until it's removed.

Back in February, restaurant owners told lawmakers their establishments had been spoofed by imposters online, costing them business and hurting their reputations for quality.

Nevada legislation targets 'ghost kitchens' impersonating legitimate restaurants

The bill passed the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee unanimously on Wednesday, and now heads to the Assembly floor for a vote.

Friday is the deadline for bills to pass out of their original committees, or they're considered dead for the rest of the 2025 session. Most committees have long lists of bills awaiting approval before the deadline.

Also on Friday:



The Assembly Government Affairs Committee amended a proposal to create a public records ombudsman in the executive branch of state government to instead create a public records task force. The 10-member task force will meet when the Legislature is out of session and make recommendations to the 2027 session.

The same committee heard a bill by Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Clark County, which would eliminate the requirement of a bachelor's degree for some jobs, and recognize work experience of recently laid-off federal government employees. Yeager said the bill would provide avenues for work for Nevada residents, whose work experience is as valuable as an undergraduate degree.

