Gov. Lombardo signs bill that allows teachers to go on strike, a move he previously opposed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday signed a bill that removes penalties on teachers who go on strike, the first exception to a state law that prohibits all public employees from engaging in labor actions.

Senate Bill 161 — sought by the Clark County Education Association — passed the Legislature with bipartisan majorities in both houses. It prevents school districts from firing or disciplining striking teachers, but does allow fines to be imposed on a teachers' union and its officers in the event of a strike.

The bill also changes the definition of "strike" in state law to exclude labor actions by individual teachers at schools, unless there's a coordinated, district-wide labor action. And it prevents a school district from decertifying a union if teachers engage in a strike.

The bill carves out an exception to current law, which prohibits public employees such as teachers, firefighters, police officers and others from going on strike.

In exchange for losing the right to strike, public employees are granted the right to collective bargaining with binding arbitration.

But Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said the current law wasn't working, as evidenced by his union invoking binding arbitration at least four times over the last dozen years.

As a result, the union qualified a ballot initiative that would have explicitly removed teachers from the anti-strike provisions in state law. That measure was set to appear on the November 2026 ballot, but with the passage and signature of SB 161, will now be withdrawn, Vellardita said.

Lombardo told Channel 13 in an interview in January that he did not support allowing public employees to strike. Asked specifically about the ballot initiative, Lombardo said he opposed it.

"I don't support it. I don't support it," Lombardo said at the time. "And, you know, people forget history sometimes, which is unfortunate. And historically that was put into place as part of collective bargaining, the prevention of striking to protect the public."

While SB 161 does not change the prohibition on strikes by public employees, it does remove penalties for teachers who strike.

In addition to the strike provisions, SB 161 also:



Prohibits school administrators from asking or requiring teachers to work additional hours if their current contract has expired but its terms remain in effect.

Truncates the timeline for contract negotiations to prevent them from dragging on for weeks, months or even years, which happened when former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara led the district.

The bill went into effect immediately after the governor's signature.

It was opposed by an odd coalition of liberal and conservative groups. The progressive Battle Born Progress organization came out against it, as did the conservative Nevada Policy organization.

And it passed the Assembly 33-9 and the state Senate 14-6, with Republicans and Democrats on both sides of the issue.

Notably, the Clark County Education Association's rival union — the Nevada State Education Association — opposed the bill, saying it should extend to school employees besides teachers.

