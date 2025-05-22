Nevada State University launches new athletics program

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State University is starting a new chapter, with the addition of an athletics program.

The school held an introductory press conference Wednesday, to introduce both the program and Yvonne Wade, the program's inaugural Director of Athletics.

Women's flag football and men's track and field will be the first two sports offered at Nevada State, but the school intends to grow the department in the future. Dr. Stefanie Coleman, Vice President of Student Affairs, said the school is actively receiving input from students, who have indicated a want for basketball and soccer programs next.

“As we launch this program, we’re not just adding sports to an institution, we’re adding opportunity and momentum to the student and University culture Nevada State offers,” Wade said.

The university also announced a $50,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights, and presented a jersey to team president, Kerry Bubolz.

Both sports are expected to play their inaugural seasons in spring of 2026.