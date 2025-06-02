New specialty license plates to benefit Nevada State University students and programs

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State University students and alumni will soon be able to showcase their school pride on the road with specialty license plates.

With the unanimous passing of SB 818, signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo on May 30, Nevada State University said the specialty plates will directly benefit their new athletics program and the issue of food insecurity among NSU students.

WATCH | Learn more about Nevada State University's new athletics program

Nevada State University launches new athletics program

Nevada State University says they are committed to both community impact and student success, which is why these two initiatives were chosen to benefit from plate purchases.

“We’re thrilled to offer our community another way to show their pride and passion for Nevada state. This license plate is more than just a symbol of school spirit — it’s an investment in our students, our athletics, and the future of Nevada.” — Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State University.

Nevada State University now joins UNLV and UNR in offering specialty license plates.

“Nevada State is charting a bold new path in higher education, especially for students from historically underrepresented and low-income backgrounds. This license plate is a celebration of their grit and determination and a way for all Nevadans to stand behind them.” — Senator Michelee Cruz-Crawford

License plates will be available to order in the fall of 2025 from the Nevada DMV.