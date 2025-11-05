Nevadans relying on SNAP are receiving partial benefits, but not everyone is getting them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Nevada households received partial SNAP benefits Wednesday as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues to impact food assistance programs across the state.

However, not all Nevadans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see their EBT cards loaded, and those who do receive partial benefits may not get the maximum amount per federal guidance.

Around $29 million in SNAP benefits were distributed to more than 196,000 eligible Nevada households Wednesday morning. However, thousands of households are still receiving nothing under current federal restrictions.

"Approximately 70% of Nevada SNAP eligible households have some income and approximately 13,900 of previously approved households will not receive a partial SNAP benefit under the current federal guidance," the state said.

Last week, federal judges in two separate cases ruled the U.S. Department of Agriculture cannot suspend SNAP benefits for more than 42 million Americans who rely on the food assistance program.

On Monday, the Trump administration told a federal judge the USDA will issue partial benefits up to 50% of a household's normal benefit amount depending on income.

Citing guidance from the USDA, the state says households with no income are receiving the 50% partial amount, but households with greater incomes are receiving smaller percentages or nothing at all.

Usually, SNAP benefits are distributed during the first 10 days of each month, but the state confirmed all benefits were issued Wednesday. Recipients who didn't use all their October SNAP benefits can roll them over into November.

Recipients can check their SNAP balance at ebtEdge.com or by calling (866) 281-2443.

Resources remain available for SNAP recipients affected by the shutdown. Last week, state leaders approved nearly $39 million to support local food banks across the state servicing SNAP recipients, federal workers and food-insecure families.

The food banks service the northern and southern halves of the state through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. Additional food resources are available at Nevada211.org.

