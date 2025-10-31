Federal judge rules SNAP suspension 'unlawful' — what this means for Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal district court judge in Massachusetts has ruled the Trump administration's suspension of SNAP benefits in November is "unlawful" — one day before millions of Americans are set to lose federal food assistance.

Earlier this week, attorneys general from 23 states — including Nevada — sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture arguing they were withholding contingency funds needed for around 42 million Americans relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, amid the ongoing government shutdown.

In Nevada, roughly 500,000 residents rely on SNAP.

However, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani does not immediately require the USDA to fund SNAP. The Trump administration has until Nov. 3 to answer her questions on issuing partial benefits and where the funds will come from.

WATCH | Judge says Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown

Judge says Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown

According to ABC News, in a separate case, a federal judge in Rhode Island orally ruled the USDA must continue funding SNAP benefits for November.

"The court is orally at this time, ordering that USDA must distribute the contingency money timely, or as soon as possible, for the November 1 payments to be made,” said U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr.

The Agriculture Department has previously stated they are saving their contingency for more immediate emergencies like natural disasters. Further, the agency claims appropriations for regular November benefits don't exist because of the shutdown.

On Wednesday, Nevada state leaders voted to approve $30 million in state contingency funds to support food banks servicing the northern and southern regions of the state. The state Interim Finance Committee (IFC) met Thursday where they formally approved the allocation.

An additional $8.6 million has already been paid out to food banks from federal ARPA funds, but with Friday's federal rulings, the status of the $30 million state allocation remains unclear.

Previously, the state said should SNAP benefits proceed, the allocated amount would go back to the IFC contingency or the general fund.

Channel 13 has reached out to the IFC on the $30 million allocation, and the attorney general's office for comment on the lawsuits. We are waiting to hear back.