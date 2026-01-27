Nevada senators prioritize affordability as families struggle with rising costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's two Democratic senators are making affordability their top priority as families across the state grapple with soaring costs for housing, groceries, healthcare and energy. Both Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen say they're hearing the same message from constituents: everyday expenses have become unmanageable for working families.

The senators are proposing different legislative approaches to tackle what they describe as the most pressing issue facing Nevadans, from rolling back tariffs on imported goods to restoring clean energy tax credits and addressing corporate investment in housing markets.

Cortez Masto focuses on tariffs and energy costs

Cortez Masto said affordability concerns dominate every conversation she has while traveling throughout Nevada.

"Everywhere I go in the state, and I spend a lot of time when I'm home, traveling throughout Nevada, this is the No. 1 issue for Nevadans, including in my family," she said. "All over the state, we're seeing high costs, grocery costs, housing costs, energy costs, health care costs."

Cortez Masto points to tariffs as a significant factor driving up prices for consumers. She said she introduced legislation to roll back tariffs on coffee, most of which is grown outside the United States, until the Donald Trump administration repealed them in November.

"To me [lowering costs], that's my priority," she said. "Because you can't go around the state without hearing from folks that are struggling and they shouldn't be struggling. They really shouldn't."

The senator has also introduced legislation to restore clean energy tax credits that were eliminated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"We also gave people, if they wanted to improve their home with energy efficiency, they can get a credit for those improvements that they pay out for. If you have a homebuilder who wants to build a home in Nevada that's energy efficient, they can get a credit," she said. "And those are gone. Republicans took it away. So what better way to lower costs for families: Let's bring them back. So I introduced legislation. Let's bring the energy efficiency, let's bring those energy credits back."

Cortez Masto said restoring these credits would not only lower energy costs for consumers but reduce overall energy demand.

Rosen targets housing market and skilled labor shortage

Rosen said her focus in Washington centers on what's happening at kitchen tables across Nevada, particularly housing, groceries and healthcare costs that families need to thrive.

When asked about local housing costs, where the median price approaches $500,000 while salaries lag behind, Rosen identified multiple factors driving up prices.

"Well, you're right, the gap is getting larger and larger between what people make and what the costs are for things, whether they're groceries, housing, healthcare. So we'll talk about housing. There are a few things go into the price of housing," Rosen said.

She pointed to tariffs on building materials as one factor increasing housing costs.

"So when you have tariffs on the building materials, tariffs are taxes and they're put on you," Rosen said.

Rosen also highlighted a skilled labor shortage in construction, which she's addressing through proposed legislation called the Constructs Act.

"We have a skilled labor shortage. I have a bill for that called the Constructs Act. So we want to invest in a high school community college apprenticeship so we build more skilled labor so you don't have enough people to do the job. Of course, the job costs more because there's less workforce, so if we invest and create jobs, train people, we can build out more houses," she said.

Rosen discussed her HOME Act, designed to fight unfair housing market practices. The goal is to help lower housing costs and protect first-time home buyers and renters who are struggling to compete with big corporate investors that buy houses as investments rather than places for people to live.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.