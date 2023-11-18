F1 officials give $200 credit to Nevada residents with one-day tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 officials are "showing appreciation" to Nevada residents who had one-day tickets to see the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday night.

Due to drivers hitting a water valve cover, the first session was canceled only nine minutes in while the second session was delayed to 2:30 a.m. Formula 1 officials closed fan areas and asked fans to leave at 1:30 a.m.

On Friday, race officials announced that Nevada residents who had one-day tickets to Thursday's sessions were sent a fan appreciation email with a $200 merchandise credit.

"Guests were able to enjoy food and beverage and entertainment but this is an extra gesture to share appreciation to Nevada residents," Formula 1 officials said in a statement to Channel 13.

As of Friday night, there's no word on if similar measures were being offered to non-Nevada residents or three-day ticket holders.

The final practice session is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight while the qualifying run is scheduled for midnight. You can read the full email sent to those ticket holders below.