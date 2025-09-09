Nevada reaches 'largest wrongful death settlement in state history' in case of NDOC inmate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state of Nevada has agreed to settle Walker v. State of Nevada. According to the family’s attorney, the settlement amount is $4.6 million, which he described as the largest wrongful death settlement in the state’s history.

The agreement resolves the state’s role in the case involving Christian Walker, who died at High Desert State Prison in 2023. The family’s lawsuit alleges correctional officers beat Walker and blocked nurses from providing emergency care. The Clark County coroner, however, ruled his death natural due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, despite documented injuries.

Claims involving Clark County entities named in the lawsuit remain active.

Family’s response

Attorney James D. Urrutia of the LJU Law Firm, who represents Walker’s family, said the case has always been about more than financial compensation:

“All my client has sought is justice for her son. We are grateful that this part of the case is behind us and that we can now focus our efforts on Clark County. Our work in this case has already led to changes in the system, and we hope further change occurs through our continued pursuit of justice.”

The family has said it plans to continue advocating for reforms to improve protections for people in custody.

Prison conditions under scrutiny

Walker’s case comes amid growing concerns about conditions within the Nevada Department of Corrections. Dozens of families we've heard from have raised concerns and called for accountability over conditions within the Nevada Department of Corrections, including a recent rise in inmate deaths.

At High Desert State Prison, 17 deaths have been reported so far in 2025, compared to nine in 2024. At Southern Desert Correctional Center, four deaths have been reported this year, compared to one last year.

Alyssa Bethencourt hears from families demanding answers after Nevada prison deaths surge past 2024 totals:

Rising deaths in Nevada prisons leave families searching for answers

NDOC leadership has pointed to illegal drugs — and drug debt — as "exacerbating" factors in the recent spike. In a previous statement, director James Dzurenda said the department is working to "curtail the influx of contraband and illegal substances" into its facilities.

Crime NDOC: Vegas man arrested for supplying drugs that contributed to inmate deaths Alyssa Roberts

Earlier this year, the State of Nevada agreed to pay another NDOC inmate, Charles Morris, $1 million to settle three lawsuits alleging he didn't receive proper medical care while incarcerated.