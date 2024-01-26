Nevada Gaming Control Board's website targeted by cyber attackers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cyber attackers have once again targeted a Nevada organization.

On Thursday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board stated they became aware earlier this week that is public-facing website "had been compromised. When Googling the organization on Thursday night, a warning appeared that stated "This site may be hacked."

KTNV

"Technology personnel initiated immediate steps to protect the website by taking it offline. The NGCB is working with experts to thoroughly assess the situation. While working to restore the full website, the NGCB is preparing to publish a temporary website for those seeking access to NGCB information and relevant weblinks. Thank you for your patience while the full website is restored." Nevada Gaming Control Board

State gaming officials haven't stated whether any personal information or financial records were stolen as part of the attack. The board is expected to release gaming revenue for December 2023 and yearly totals 2023 next year, which normally appears on their website.

This is the latest in a string of cyber attacks targeting Nevada agencies and companies.

MGM Resorts

On Sept. 11, 2023, cyber attackers targeted MGM Resorts, which led to multiple systems going down, including the telephones, casino system, hotel system, and key system.

"It's corporate terrorism at its finest. We don't wish this on anybody," MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle said in October. "We saw it early so we had good indicators on the ground. By day two, we knew they were there. We reacted quickly to protect data. You saw us shutting down systems by our own design. What ended up happening is the criminals understood what was happening and they shut the balance of it down for us."

Hornbuckle said MGM Resorts did not pay a ransom to the hackers and were able to get all of their systems back online.

Caesars Entertainment

In September, an SEC filing by Caesars Entertainment revealed hackers were able to get a copy of the company's loyalty program database, including members' Social Security and driver's license numbers. However, the company said there is no evidence that bank account or payment card information was taken.

Clark County School District

On Oct. 5, the Clark County School District said they became aware of a cybersecurity incident that impacted their email system. The school district said hackers were able to access personal information for a subset of students, parents, and employees. However, they were unaware of any identity theft issues due to the breach.

