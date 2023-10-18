CCSD parent worried about what will happen to students with cybersecurity attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says it has limited online access for parents and students after a cybersecurity attack two weeks ago.

In an email sent to families Monday night, CCSD said hackers accessed personal information for a subset of students, parents and employees. CCSD says identifying and notifying everyone impacted by this hack will likely take several weeks.

As of Tuesday, district officials say they are unaware of any identity theft related to this breach.

The school district added that they will send letters to anyone compromised by the information breach, outlining steps to protect themselves best.

In the meantime, district officials say they have forensic experts investigating and are cooperating with a police investigation.

CCSD says it is also working with students to change passwords and is limiting access to Google Workspace to the internal CCSD network. However, some students report having no access to online accounts while on school campus and being unable to change passwords.

Some parents with students within CCSD say they are concerned about the scope of the cyber breach and worry it could be bigger than disclosed.

Anna Binder has four children within CCSD and is on the district’s audit advisory committee. She says she would have appreciated faster, more forthcoming communication from the school district.

“You would think that that duty to protect that infrastructure would be so much higher mainly because it’s our children, it’s our children’s information out there. Not just our educators and parents. But does somebody now have all our children’s CCSD email accounts? If certain students receive emails from this alleged hacker, what else will they message?” Binder said.

CCSD said in an email that they are committed to sharing more information as it becomes available.

Parents with questions or concerns can call CCSD’s dedicated assistance line at (888) 566-5512. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.