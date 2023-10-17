Clark County School District investigating cybersecurity incident; no reports of identity theft so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they became aware of a cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment on October 5.

No reports have come to light yet of related identity theft since the discovery of the incident, according to CCSD. Affected individuals identified by CCSD will receive a notification letter via first-class mail outlining steps to protect their information.

District officials said forensic experts were called to investigate and ensure that CCSD operates safely in its email environment. The district says it's cooperating with law enforcement.

CCSD said the investigation revealed an unauthorized party accessed limited personal information related to a subset of students, parents and employees.

"CCSD is working diligently to identify all individuals whose information was impacted by this incident," officials said. "Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks. Rest assured that we are committed to sharing more information as it becomes available in the coming weeks. "

The State of Nevada has resources and materials available for those concerned they have been a victim of identity theft.

For those who have additional questions, CCSD said you can call their dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.