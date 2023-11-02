Several Clark County parents file lawsuit against school district over 'cybersecurity concerns'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several parents have filed a lawsuit against Clark County School District over concerns regarding their students' safety and privacy following recent cybersecurity attacks.

Last Friday, Brandi Hecht, a parent, told Channel 13 that she received an email from a hacker threatening to release her child's personal information onto the dark web. The email came from a student email at a district in Fresno County, California.

It read: “I’m sorry to tell you, but unfortunately, your private information has been leaked.”

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that CCSD failed to protect students' sensitive personal information by taking the necessary steps to prevent a "sweeping attack that compromised the privacy and security of that data."

It also alleges that CCSD was "aware of its cyber vulnerabilities" but failed to address them in a timely manner. The lawsuit also points to several district policies that require school staff to practice

"Based on information available to CCSD, and in view of the known threat of recent cyber-attacks against school systems, this was an entirely foreseeable event that could and should have been prevented but was not," the lawsuit reads. "...Due to the negligent design of CCSD’s network and the failure to have in place controls and software protections that would identify and/or alert CCSD of an attack, or even prevent an attack in the first place."

The lawsuit also highlights how CCSD was one of several Nevada school districts that issued a warning for potential cyberattacks on their computer systems in the summer of 2020. Only to fall victim to a ransomware attack in August 2020.

The lawsuit claims that approximately 44,000 people were affected by that attack.

Data revealed in the attack includes names, dates of birth, ethnicities, medical information, financial information, student behavioral information, cyberbullying information, student records, employee records, and health insurance information.

Defendants, who are not named in the lawsuit, are asking for a minimum of $15,000 for damages.