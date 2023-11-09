Watch Now
Nearly $3 million in jackpots handed out at Arizona Charlie's in October

Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 16:01:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guest stopping by both Arizona Charlie's locations, Boulder and Decatur, took home big money in October.

According to casino officials, they awarded nearly $3 million in jackpots last month. That includes $2,549,446 from slot jackpots and $428,549 in bingo wins. Casino officials said it's the highest bingo payout month so far this year.

When looking at some of the biggest winners, casino officials said three locals won playing video poker. One person won $108,133, another took home $103,500, while the third big winner took home $89,700.

