LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers traded patrol cars for community conversations Tuesday as neighborhoods across the valley gathered for National Night Out, an annual event focused on building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The event featured food, activities and resources at six locations across Southern Nevada, giving residents an opportunity to meet officers face-to-face while learning more about public safety programs and community services.

Metro officials say National Night Out is about more than simply connecting residents with officers. It's an opportunity to strengthen partnerships that help keep neighborhoods safe and encourage residents to play an active role in crime prevention.

WATCH | National Night Out brings Metro, residents together to bolster community safety

National Night Out Brings Metro, Residents Together to Strengthen Community Safety Across Las Vegas

"As law enforcement, we show up at times, which is the greatest times in some people's lives, and this is an event to be able to show that we're human too," said Sgt. Miles Peshlakai with LVMPD's Downtown Area Command.

Peshlakai said community involvement often plays a critical role in solving crimes and preventing future incidents.

"A lot of the crimes that would probably go unsolved if it wasn't for the community," he said. "It's one of the things that will help build our community to be safer," he shared.

That message carries special significance for Tara Mesaric-Rodgers, whose 15-year-old son, Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers, was fatally shot following a confrontation involving a group of teenagers during October's First Friday event.

Mesaric-Rodgers believes the tragedy serves as a reminder of how quickly conflicts can escalate.

"I think it was just wrong place, wrong time," she said. "Sometimes you just got to walk away. You never know what somebody has."

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She said her son was with friends and was not looking for a confrontation.

"He did not start that fight. He did not come here looking for a fight," Mesaric-Rodgers said.

For Metro, the solution starts with community partnerships, encouraging residents to share information, look out for one another and work alongside law enforcement to help prevent crime before it happens.

"I think that should be all of our goals, right from the citizens here in Vegas to us, to be able to work as a partnership to have one goal and it's to be the safest community in America," Peshlakai said.

Metro officials say National Night Out is designed to build trust that extends beyond a single evening and helps create stronger, safer communities year-round.