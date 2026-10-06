Family holds vigil for 15-year-old killed in shooting during First Friday event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends gathered Monday night in downtown Las Vegas to remember a teenager who was killed during a shooting at October's First Friday event, as community leaders and city officials continue discussing potential safety changes following the violence.

WATCH: Vigil held for teen killed in shooting in Arts District

Family Holds Vigil for 15-Year-Old Victim as City Leaders Review Safety Measures Following Deadly Arts District Shooting

A vigil was held near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street, where loved ones honored 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers, who was identified by his family as the victim killed in Friday night's shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were in the area around 10:17 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Investigators said a fight escalated into gunfire, leaving three people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Jacobs-Rodgers later died from his injuries.

The shooting has shaken many who live and work in the Arts District, including nearby business owner Jimmy Matinardi, who said he witnessed the chaos unfold.

"I hear the pops, and then people scattered," Matinardi said. "It was scary because people were running."

Matinardi showed Channel 13 a bullet hole left in a window at his boutique, a visible reminder of the violence that erupted during the popular monthly event.

Despite the tragedy, many community members said they do not want the shooting to overshadow First Friday, which celebrates local artists, musicians and small businesses.

"We can't allow one incident to stop us from supporting the artists, which is what our mission is," said Josh Kelman, board president of the 18B Arts District.

In a statement to Channel 13, a spokesperson for the city said the First Friday Foundation and LVMPD are reviewing the event and plan to meet to discuss possible next steps.

The 18B Arts District Neighborhood Association also released a statement, saying safety remains a top priority and that it will continue working with law enforcement, residents, businesses and event organizers to identify additional measures aimed at improving public safety.

Meanwhile, emotions remained raw at Monday night's vigil, where family members and friends gathered to mourn a teenager whose life was cut short.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact LVMPD. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.