Nathan Chasing Horse trial begins with opening statements and witness testimony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trial of Nathan Chasing Horse continued with opening statements and witness testimony that ended with the defense asking for a mistrial.

Prosecutors described what they say is a pattern of grooming and sexual abuse involving multiple alleged victims, while the defense argued the state crossed a line during testimony.

Jurors heard emotional and disturbing testimony as prosecutors laid out their case, and the defense pushed back repeatedly, including a motion for mistrial at the end of the day.

In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors the evidence will show Nathan Chasing Horse used his position as a spiritual leader to gain trust and control over multiple alleged victims.

They then focused on one girl to explain how they say that control played out.

Jurors were told the girl had been adopted by Chasing Horse as his granddaughter within the tribe years before the alleged abuse.

According to the state, when the girl was 14, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and the girl was led to believe spiritual intervention was the only way to heal her.

Prosecutors said she was told Chasing Horse was the only person who could communicate with the spirits and that her body no longer belonged to her.

They told jurors it was under those circumstances that the girl was allegedly raped multiple times and warned not to tell anyone, even being told her mother would die if she did.

"Nathan tells her her body is no longer hers, and the only way to save her mom from cancer is to give the spirits her virginity. And the person who could talk to the spirits was Nathan Chasing Horse," prosecutor Bianca Pucci said.

As part of their case, prosecutors also showed jurors graphic video evidence they say depicts Chasing Horse sexually abusing the underage girl.

Jurors also heard from a licensed clinical social worker, who explained how grooming can happen and how victims can be manipulated into going along with it.

After that testimony, the defense moved for a mistrial, arguing the social worker's statements were prejudicial. But Judge Jessica Peterson denied that request.

"A lot of these statements were calculated to make you think Nathan Chasing Horse was a monster who deserves to go to prison. But what you've heard is just one side of what is, in fact, a divorce case," defense attorney Craig Mueller said.

The trial is expected to continue with more testimony. Nathan Chasing Horse is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

