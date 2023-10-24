More homes get water turned back on in Old Town, repairs still on track

OLD TOWN (KTNV) — Repair work continues in the Spring Mountains in the aftermath of the Hilary storm system, which passed through the valley about two months ago.

Massive flooding led to major damage in Old Town, Echo, Cathedral Rock and Rainbow. Water service has been restored to most of those neighborhoods. However, there are still some residents in Old Town that are without water.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District said there is still additional work to complete on Aspen Avenue. However, water service has been fully restored to properties on Yellow Pine Avenue and Ski Chalet Place.

Officials said water quality sampling and testing conducted over the weekend indicates that water supplies meet safe drinking water standards and normal water use for those customers can resume.

They add boiling water is no longer required. However, property owners are advised to flush their home plumbing system before resuming normal water use to eliminate any stagnate water from the system.

Water district personnel are also turning on water meters to all properties on Yellow Pine that are currently occupied.

As for Aspen Avenue, water service has been restored to properties west of Ski Chalet Place and those customers can resume normal water service. However, properties between 4405 and 4681 Aspen Avenue still don't have water. Water district officials said contractors are working to connect those homes and that pressure testing will start shortly and that water quality sampling may begin in the next week or so.

According to water district personnel, crews are winterizing the tank in Old Town so residents continue to have access to drinking water as temperatures start to come down. Laundry and sanitary facilities are still available at The Retreat on Charleston Peak Hotel.

The district said that the repair schedule is still on track to have all repairs completed by the end of November.