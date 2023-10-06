Las Vegas Valley Water District adds crews for Old Town repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a month since the Hilary storm system passed through Southern Nevada. The storm caused flash flooding and major damage in Mt. Charleston and the surrounding subdivisions.

Old Town is still under a boil water notice and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is adding additional crews to try to complete repairs before winter.

On Thursday, district officials said crews will immediately begin working six days a week and they will add an additional crew on weekends to expedite pipeline repairs and water service restoration.

Crews are currently working on pressure testing on the pipeline in Yellow Pine, which is scheduled to continue over the next week. Crews are also continuing to move west on Aspen Avenue toward Ski Chalet Place, removing old pipelines while backfilling, encasing, and protecting new pipelines.

District officials said they're also continuing to look for leaks and repairing pipeline between Echo and Old Town. Once that's finished, the pipeline will return to service and water quality sampling will begin.

They add dust control activities will remain an ongoing priority until all work is complete.

Drinking water is still available to all Old Town residents via a potable tank in the neighborhood. Laundry and sanitary facilities are also still available at The Retreat on Charleston Peak Hotel.

District officials have previously said they hope to finish all repairs by the end of November.