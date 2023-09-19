LVVWD: Crews have replaced more than 900 feet of pipeline in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just months away from a winter freeze in the Spring Mountains and crews are continuing to try to repair water infrastructure, which was severely damaged last month due to the Hilary storm system.

The most severely damaged area was Old Town, which is where the majority of the work is taking place.

According to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, over the last week, crews have laid more than 300 feet of new pipeline between the west end of Aspen to Ski Chalet Place, more than 400 feet of damaged pipeline has been removed at the east end of Aspen Avenue, crews have filled in the east end of Aspen Avenue to bring the unpaved roadway back up to grade to facilitate trenching and installation of two replacement pipelines, installing new valves on the pipeline that conveys water from the Echo area into Old Town, and pressure testing the pipeline on Yellow Pine.

Water district officials added that personnel are preparing to inspect the interior of pipelines this week utilizing remote-operated camera equipment.

Water tanks in the Rainbow subdivision and the Echo and Cathedral subdivisions have been removed. However, the water tank in Old Town is still in place to provide access to drinking water for residents.

According to the district, some water meters were damaged, dislodged or washed out from flood water as well as damage to the on-site water line connecting those meters to homes. District officials said if the on-site water line was damaged, it will need to be repaired or replaced by the property owner before water service can be fully restored.

The district said they have identified some properties where water meters were damaged and are notifying those owners so they can look at additional repairs.

Water district officials said they hope to complete all work in Old Town by the end of November.