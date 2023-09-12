LVVWD: Work to repair water system in Old Town could last through November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been weeks since the Hilary storm system passed through Nevada. However, crews are still continuing to clean up in the aftermath of the storm.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District said they're working to complete repairs in Old Town by the end of November. That includes installing new water system pipelines, valves, water meters and related infrastructure that was severely damaged.

"This is an aggressive timeline for the work and crews are racing to complete the installations before the winter freeze," district officials said in a press release.

Water service has been restored to all residents in Echo, Cathedral Rock and Rainbow. However, a boil water order is still in effect for Old Town.

According to the district, all Old Town residents are asked to check their property's on-site water line to see if it is functioning and available to connect to the water meter. While the water district is handling repairs to the community water system, district officials add that property owners in Old Town are responsible for any repairs on privately owned on-site water lines.

Homes that don't have on-site water lines ready to be connected will not be reconnected to the water system by the district's contract. Water district officials said in that case, property owners will need to coordinate with a plumber or contractor to connect their home to the new meter after it is installed.

Officials with the Las Vegas Valley Water District said there is not enough space in the Old Town subdivision to accommodate individual tanks, pumps, and water lines for temporary water service to each home. That's because space to accommodate the contractor's equipment and construction activity is already limited.

Drinking water is available to all Old Town residents and potable tanks are located in the neighborhood. District officials add that laundry and sanitary facilities are available at The Retreat on Charleston Peak Hotel.

District officials said they'll have more updates that will be released on Thursday.

Meantime, officials are also working on the roads as crews continue emergency stabilization efforts including removing hazardous trees and repairing unstable or washed-out roads.

Many areas in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area remain closed to the public including Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Deer Creek, the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, Lee Canyon Ski Resort, and all trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds.