Governor Joe Lombardo ends state-wide emergency declaration put in place ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has announced the end of the state-wide emergency declaration put in place in anticipation of Tropical Storm Hilary.

In a statement on Friday, Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller says emergency management teams will now be moving towards a "recovery structure" that will focus on repairing the damage on Mt. Charleston. Schiller said in a statement that a majority of the effort will be aimed at restoring drinking water to Old Town and repairing state roads and trails.

“Today, we will officially end the State of Emergency that was put into place during Hurricane Hilary,” said Governor Joe Lombardo in a statement on Friday. “Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans. Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”

The Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue to work with Clark, Esmeralda, and Nye counties throughout the recovery process.

Mt. Charleston, which includes Kyle and Lee Canyons, remains closed to the public.