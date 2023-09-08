Transportation officials identify 'about 5 miles' of damage to state roads in Mt. Charleston area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation provided an update on Friday about the ongoing emergency construction efforts on Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon Roads.

Construction on both roadways began on August 29, after officials discovered extensive damage to the roads after last month's flooding near Mt. Charleston. It was determined that the storms damaged five miles of state roads across 43 different locations. The longest stretch of damage was 856 feet along State Route 157, which washed out near the Rainbow Canyon area.

Officials say emergency crews are "working sun-up to sun-down, seven days per week" toward the "ambitious goal" of completing the repairs by early October.

A passable roadway for residents, construction workers, and agencies has been established on both SR-157 and SR-156. However, officials note that many sections are unpaved and remain hazardous, so highways in Spring Mountain are only open to residents, construction crews, and emergency responders.

Various traffic restrictions are currently in effect across multiple zones, and drivers are advised to keep an eye out for flaggers. Additionally, residents are asked to limit their travel to essential trips only, and all non-residents may be redirected.

Public access is also not allowed to SR-156, SR-158 (Deer Creek Road), and SR-157 past the junction with SR-158.

A closure order placed by the U.S. Forest Service also remains in place for developed canyons within the Spring Mountain National Recreational Area. This includes Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Deer Creek, the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, Lee Canyon Ski Resort, and all trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds due to significant storm damage.

The Nevada Highway Patrol will also maintain a presence in the area during the construction.