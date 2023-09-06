Two weeks after floods, boil water order remains for Old Town residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been about two weeks since more than 8” of rain fell over Mt. Charleston. The Las Vegas Valley Water District is looking to take advantage of a break in the storms.

According to the water district, more recent rainfall forced some work crews to shelter in place and slowed repairs.

"Right now, the ground is saturated. We're finding water that is still coming out of fissures that we don't normally see water come from,” said a spokesman for LVVWD.

With the exception of a few homes, officials say water is restored for residents of Echo, Cathedral Rock and Rainbow neighborhoods.

A boil water order remains for residents of Old Town, which officials say was hit the hardest.

With the help of Las Vegas Paving, the work has just begun with no timeline on repair and no confirmed source of additional funding.

Meantime, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is reminding non-residents venturing up the mountain to find another hiking trail.

"It's disappointing every day we have people trying to hike out while people are trying to do their work,” Kirkpatrick said.

The U.S. Forest Service says Mt. Charleston is closed to visitors indefinitely.