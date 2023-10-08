Old Town residents still without water, though repair crews are 'making progress'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly six weeks after Tropical Storm Hilary devastated Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, residents and emergency crews are making progress on cleanup efforts.

Our Paulina Bucka spoke to residents about what still needs to be done.

Three weeks ago, the main road through the subdivision was completely washed out, and residents tell me they still can't get to their cars and have no running water. Though, progress has definitely been made in the area.

When I met Old Town resident Jean Perry-Jones three weeks ago, we were taking a walking tour of the devastation left behind by Tropical Storm Hilary. Then, volunteers were working to carefully get her propane tank stabilized.

Perry-Jones says while her propane tank is upright, they still have to position it, get it dug in, and get a plumber to hook it all in.

While the road was completely impassable, Perry-Jones tells me that we were standing "at least 10 feet above" where the road used to be. She adds that before, "we had to use ladders to get up and down."

Today, Perry-Jones is not using a ladder to get to her home, but she still can't get into her driveway — and neither can her neighbors.

"We’re still having a hard time getting into our homes, and we can’t get into the driveway at all," she tells me.

In fact, getting on the mountain is currently prohibited and met with a police checkpoint unless you're a resident, first responder, or working crew.

"The mountain remains closed to the general public because there are so many places off of the highways, the campgrounds, the roads, the residential communities, where it's still too hazardous to have people up there," said Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

Residents have been issued special passes to get to their homes, and the traffic is longer than ever.

"There’s a 30-minute delay right now in the pilot car coming to get you to escort you up and down the mountain," said Perry-Jones. "So what should be a 20-minute drive from the bottom of the hill has turned into an hour drive."

But as summer turns to fall in Las Vegas, fall breathes life into winter conditions on the mountain — like the two inches of snow residents saw this past weekend.

NDOT's Justin Hopkins says his crews are making strides in getting city roads up to speed while coordinating efforts with other working entities on the mountain. Their next project, he says, is executing an emergency contract for repairs on State Route 158, or Deer Creek Road.

He says, "It suffered tremendous damage, and it will take a moment to get that road repaired."

While construction continues, the biggest challenge for residents remains — getting water.

"It's still going to be the end of November before we have water," said Perry-Jones.

In the meantime, residents have been lugging gallons of water to be able to eat, bathe, or use the bathroom.

Perry-Jones said, "It gets heavy, and if you can bring it into the house, it's one thing, but when you have to bring it 250 feet just to get it into the house over rough terrain, it's been very challenging."