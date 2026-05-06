Michele Fiore faces formal charges from Commission of Judicial Discipline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore now faces formal charges from the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

This stems from Fiore's 2024 trial, when a jury found her guilty of seven felony counts. Fiore was found to have taken money ostensibly raised for the statue of a fallen Metro Police officer and allegedly used it for personal expenses instead.

Fiore had been suspended by the commission and had been seeking reinstatement, but her appeal was dismissed by the Nevada Supreme Court last month.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius explains what the court ruling means:

Michele Fiore vows to continue legal fight after NV Supreme Court dismisses effort to reinstate her

Fiore's attorney, Paola Armeni, had argued in court papers that the commission was investigating her client for conduct that occurred before she took the bench, which is outside its jurisdiction. Not only that, but Fiore never faced punishment after President Donald Trump pardoned her.

However, the commission said that because Fiore had used the donated funds for something other than what she had reportedly told donors, once she became a judge, she was under a legal obligation to notify the donors and ask them what they wanted to do with the donations.

Fiore had filed for re-election, despite the suspension by the commission; however, we are working to learn how these formal charges will affect her campaign.

This is a developing report.

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