Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Michele Fiore faces formal charges from Commission of Judicial Discipline

Michele Fiore
KTNV
Michele Fiore speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Las Vegas on Friday, July 19, 2024.
Michele Fiore
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore now faces formal charges from the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

This stems from Fiore's 2024 trial, when a jury found her guilty of seven felony counts. Fiore was found to have taken money ostensibly raised for the statue of a fallen Metro Police officer and allegedly used it for personal expenses instead.

Fiore had been suspended by the commission and had been seeking reinstatement, but her appeal was dismissed by the Nevada Supreme Court last month.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius explains what the court ruling means:

Michele Fiore vows to continue legal fight after NV Supreme Court dismisses effort to reinstate her

Fiore's attorney, Paola Armeni, had argued in court papers that the commission was investigating her client for conduct that occurred before she took the bench, which is outside its jurisdiction. Not only that, but Fiore never faced punishment after President Donald Trump pardoned her.

However, the commission said that because Fiore had used the donated funds for something other than what she had reportedly told donors, once she became a judge, she was under a legal obligation to notify the donors and ask them what they wanted to do with the donations.

Fiore had filed for re-election, despite the suspension by the commission; however, we are working to learn how these formal charges will affect her campaign.

This is a developing report.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Michele Fiore

Local News

Fiore vows to keep fighting after Supreme Court dismisses reinstatement appeal

Steve Sebelius
Michele Fiore campaign file

Local News

Michele Fiore announces reelection bid for Pahrump Justice of the Peace

Jarah Wright
Trump

National

Trump to pardon ex-sheriff convicted on bribery charges

Scripps News Group
Michele Fiore

Local News

Judge dismisses Michele Fiore's requests for acquittal and new trial

Stephanie Aceves
Michele Fiore

Local News

Michele Fiore suspension extended, new sentencing date set

Jarah Wright
Michele Fiore found guilty

Crime

Michele Fiore found guilty of defrauding donors in federal trial

Jarah Wright

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team