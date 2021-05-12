MGM Resorts announces return to 100% occupancy and no social distancing on casino floors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to 100% occupancy and no social distancing on the gaming floors located inside the company's Las Vegas Strip properties. Those properties include:

Bellagio Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Park MGM

The Mirage Hotel & Casino

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done."

The waiver was granted based on MGM Resorts' work to vaccinate its workforce and applies only to gaming floors. Current 80% occupancy restrictions and three-feet social distancing policies remain in effect outside of the gaming floors, including at restaurants, pools and other non-gaming areas and activities. Additional health and safety protocols will continue, including applicable mask mandates, based on regulatory requirements and expert guidance.

