Casino at Cosmopolitan hotel-casino returning to 100% capacity limit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip has announced that it has reached an 80% vaccination rate amongst its active workforce, fulfilling its commitment to pay out upwards of $1 million in cash bonuses to vaccinated employees.

Due to the overwhelming staff response, the resort has extended its vaccination deadline from May 1 to May 8 with the goal to increase vaccinations even further, which would expand total cash bonuses to well over $1 million.

As a result, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued approval allowing The Cosmopolitan’s gaming floor capacity to increase to 100% of fire code capacity in addition to removing social distancing restrictions and plastic barriers at gaming tables.

“We believe the only clear path to normalcy and bringing our entire workforce back is through vaccinations,” said William McBeath, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “It’s pertinent to not only The Cosmopolitan, but to our entire industry in ensuring travel can safely return to the destination. I could not be more proud of our team for doing their part to protect our city.”

“The Cosmopolitan demonstrated substantial efforts to vaccinate its workforce and have set an industry standard in what can be accomplished through smart and swift action,” said J. Brin Gibson, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board. “As a result, The Cosmopolitan is one of few Las Vegas gaming properties to receive approval to return to full capacity due to its overwhelming employee response, and we’ve asked them to share their methodology, strategy and success with the wider hospitality industry. We look forward to seeing all resort partners across The Strip continue the momentum.”

"Since the start of our vaccination efforts, we have made it a goal to increase access and work toward equity, which meant we had to ensure Nevada’s largest and most diverse workforce was prioritized and had as much access to the COVID-19 vaccine as possible," said Gov. Sisolak. "I am grateful to strong partnerships across the industry to bring the vaccine to workers and their families. Congratulations to The Cosmopolitan team on this achievement and for taking a creative approach to incentivize health and safety within their workforce. I look forward to continued efforts to ensure all Nevadans who want the vaccine have access."

Wynn Resorts announced on Monday that they were increasing their floor capacity to 100%.